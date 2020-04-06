Flowserve pulls guidance but says liquidity 'solid'
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) says its products and services are classified as an essential business in most of the locations where the company operates, and expects Q1 backlog of ~$2.2B.
- The company nevertheless withdraws 2020 financial guidance due to the impact of the corornavirus and end-market uncertainty.
- As of March 31, Flowserve had available liquidity of ~$1.3B, including $600M of cash and $710M of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.
- The company says it has no material near-term debt maturities, with the earliest due in March 2022.