Flowserve pulls guidance but says liquidity 'solid'

Apr. 06, 2020 5:10 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)FLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) says its products and services are classified as an essential business in most of the locations where the company operates, and expects Q1 backlog of ~$2.2B.
  • The company nevertheless withdraws 2020 financial guidance due to the impact of the corornavirus and end-market uncertainty.
  • As of March 31, Flowserve had available liquidity of ~$1.3B, including $600M of cash and $710M of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.
  • The company says it has no material near-term debt maturities, with the earliest due in March 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.