Blackbaud pulls FY20 guidance, and eliminates dividend

Apr. 06, 2020 5:21 PM ETBlackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)BLKBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) has withdrawn its full year 2020 financial guidance, due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic. Company also eliminated the payment of quarterly cash dividends, effective immediately.
  • Company has temporarily put a freeze on hiring efforts; and has temporarily suspended 401(k) match program for US-based employees.
  • Company’s president and CEO Mike Gianoni to forgo his paycheck for the foreseeable future; and employee cash merit increases and 2020 cash bonus plans, replaced with one-time equity awards.
  • Company also announced additional financial support in the form of a one-time bonus of $1k (adjusted for local currency), for employees worldwide that have a base salary equal to or less than $75k.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.