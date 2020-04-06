Blackbaud pulls FY20 guidance, and eliminates dividend
Apr. 06, 2020 5:21 PM ETBlackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)BLKBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) has withdrawn its full year 2020 financial guidance, due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 pandemic. Company also eliminated the payment of quarterly cash dividends, effective immediately.
- Company has temporarily put a freeze on hiring efforts; and has temporarily suspended 401(k) match program for US-based employees.
- Company’s president and CEO Mike Gianoni to forgo his paycheck for the foreseeable future; and employee cash merit increases and 2020 cash bonus plans, replaced with one-time equity awards.
- Company also announced additional financial support in the form of a one-time bonus of $1k (adjusted for local currency), for employees worldwide that have a base salary equal to or less than $75k.