TPG RE Finance (NYSE:TRTX) jumps 12% in after-hours trading after announcing it sold commercial real estate debt securities with an aggregate face amount of $572M.

It also engages Houlihan Lokey as an adviser to explore financing and strategic alternatives.

The sale representing all of its CRE debt securities portfolio other than bonds with a AAA rating.

After satisfying ~$429M under the TRTX’s secured revolving repurchase facilities, the company’s exposure to mark-to-market debt against its remaining CRE debt securities portfolio was ~$166M, which debt was secured by AAA-rated CRE debt securities with an aggregate face amount of ~$209M.

Sees recognizing an aggregate loss on the sale (and sales of CRE debt securities since March 1) of ~$179M, which is estimated to reduce its book value by ~$2.34 per share.

Received notes from certain lenders under their respective securities and whole loan secured revolving repurchase facilities indicating that they're reserving their rights under their respective agreements with respect to certain defaults, some of which no longer exist while others persist.

No lender has accelerated TRTX's obligations under such agreements.