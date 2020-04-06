Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) says all significant global production locations remain open and able to operate at or near normal production levels, although it has experienced disruptions at some smaller facilities in locations such as India due to the coronavirus.

Given the uncertainty, Hillenbrand is suspending 2020 guidance, instituting capital spending reductions and halting all hiring except for critical positions; the CEO's base salary will be cut by 30% through at least the end of the fiscal year.

As of March 31, the company estimates it had $475M of liquidity, including $375M in cash.