GreenSky provides liquidity update

GreenSky (GSkY) says it has sufficient funding to support the expected FY20 transaction volume with the coronavirus impact on loan demand.

The company has $5B in funding capacity to support transaction volume through 2021.

Q1 transaction volume was up 10% Y/Y to $1.37B, and GreenSky expects the volume to decline in Q2.

GreenSky has about $270M in corporate liquidity, including more than $170M of unrestricted cash and an undrawn $100M revolving credit facility.

Trust Bank recently notified GreenSky it would reduce its funding from $3B to $2B at the end of this month. GSKY says this will only have a nominal effect on its funding position.