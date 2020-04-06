Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) falls 2.6% in after-hours trading after disclosing that it expects Q1 adjusted net revenue to be up only slightly on a combined bases vs. a year ago.

On constant currency basis.

Sees Q1 adjusted EPS to grow approximately mid-teens vs. a year ago.

"We expect the year-over-year GAAP revenue and GAAP earnings per share trends for the first quarter to be roughly consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019," the company said in a statement.

Withdraws full year outlook.

Q1 performance through the first two weeks of March exceeded its internal expectations, excluding ~$15M of adjusted net revenue impact from COVID-19 in our Asia Pacific region.

Starting in mid-March COVID-19 began to impact the company’s results significantly in North America and Europe as governments took actions to encourage social distancing and implement shelter in place directives.