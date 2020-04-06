Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) withdrew its FY20 financial outlook, due to continued uncertainties associated with COVID-19 pandemic.

Company expects to report 1Q20 preliminary revenue in the range of $43M to $44M, representing growth of ~14% to 17% Y/Y.

Company had ~$45.2M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities; and no outstanding borrowings on its $10M revolving credit facility, as of April 6, 2020.

Company says, the supply chain has been functioning well, and have multiple safeguards in place designed to satisfy future demand for their products. They expect COVID-19 will continue to impact near-term financial results; however, they remain confident in long-term opportunity related to the +$5B U.S. lymphedema market and plan to continue expanding commercial organization this year to further enhance growth profile.