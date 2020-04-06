Lawyers who negotiated the $13.5B settlement for California wildfire victims with PG&E (NYSE:PCG) say they no longer support the deal because of the risk due to the volatility in the company's stock price, a major setback for the utility's efforts to exit bankruptcy by June 30.

Under the settlement, ~80K victims would get $13.5B to cover uninsured losses from the massive 2017-18 fires, but half the payout would come in the form of at least 21% of PG&E's stock, worth $6.75B.

The coronavirus pandemic has sunk PG&E's share price by more than 40%, and lawyers for the fire victims say the company has been unwilling to guarantee that victims would not lose any compensation as a result.

The fire victims have until May 15 to vote by mail on the PG&E bankruptcy plan, and the lawyers are urging them to hold off on voting until they get assurances from PG&E about the stock component of the payout.

An earlier Bloomberg report had indicated the plan enjoyed broad support from fire victims.