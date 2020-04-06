President Trump said two U.S. therapeutics companies are contacting U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's doctors to see if they can help with his treatment.

"We've made tremendous progress in therapeutics," he said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Johnson entered intensive care earlier today after his condition worsened.

Trump also said he gave New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy permission to send COVID-19 patients on the USNS Comfort, which is moored in New York harbor.

U.S. has 362K COVID-19 cases and 10,689 deaths (corrected from an earlier version), according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Update at 5:54 PM: Trump reaches an "amicable" agreement with 3M (NYSE:MMM) for the company to deliver an additional 3M masks per week to deliver 166.5M masks over the next three months.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) also agreed to donate personal protective equipment, he said.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will also produce plastic face shields.

5:58 PM: Some states now believe they have surplus supplies, and the government is working with the states to deploy them to where they're needed.

California will be delivering 500 ventilators to other states; they might go to Arizona; Washington, DC; and Delaware, Trump said.

6:04 PM: Ten different therapeutic agents are in active trials, he said. Another 15 are planning to start clinical trials.

Businesses have applied for more than $40B in relief through the Paycheck Protection Program. "There have been a couple of small glitches", which have been fixed, Trump said.

Says more than 1.79M COVID-19 tests have been performed.

6:09 PM: China is buying $40B-$50B of U.S. agricultural products, he said, bringing up the U.S.-China phase one trade deal.

6:12 PM: Vice President Mike Pence tested negative again for COVID-19 today.

6:15 PM: If India doesn't allow U.S. orders for hydroxychloroquine to ship, "there may be retaliation," Trump said. "Why wouldn't there be?"

This is a developing story; check back for updates.