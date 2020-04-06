Oil prices plunged today but natural gas prices (NG1: COM) surged +8.1% to $1.75/MMBtu, its highest level since mid-March, on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Relevant tickers traded mostly higher today: RRC +10.2% , AR +23% , EQT +11.3% , COG +5.3% , SWN +3.1% , CNX +7.6% , GPOR +5.8% , but CHK -3.2% .

The latest NOAA 8-14 day outlook shows below normal temperatures likely over most of the U.S., extending as far south as the Rio Grande Valley, and a greater than 70% chance of below normal temps across the Great Plains, Midwest and Corn Belt; above normal temps are seen as likely for the West Coast and Florida.

With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv projects gas demand in the U.S. Lower 48 states, including exports, will rise from an average of 94B cf/day this week to 100.3B cf/day next week compared to its previous forecast of 97.9B cf/day.

