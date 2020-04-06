Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has priced an offering for $4.5B in senior debt and increased the size of a debt tender it had announced.

The company is offering $2.25B in 4.7% senior notes due 2025, and $2.25B in 5% senior notes due 2030.

Meanwhile, a debt tender with planned maximum of $1B has been increased to $3.75B.

About $6.25B of notes are outstanding in the three series eligible for the debt tender. Up to $250M can be used to purchase the 2.2% senior notes due 2021 ($750M outstanding).

That leaves $3.5B usable to buy the $3.5B in 3% senior notes due 2022, and the $2B in 3.125% senior notes due 2021.