Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it is running the Mainline oil pipeline network with unused capacity, after Canadian producers cut production because of low prices and the spread of the coronavirus.

The company does not specify the amount of extra space on the Mainline, but Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said last week the network was running with 150K bbl/day of unused room.

Despite the oil market collapse, Enbridge has not received any requests from customers to revisit shipping terms, the company's executive VP of liquids pipelines tells Reuters.

Canada's largest oil export pipeline system has capacity for nearly 3M bbl/day, moving western Canadian oil to U.S. refiners.