Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is heading toward one of its biggest deployments of its Portal chat devices, with a plan to distribute the devices to UK care homes, Wired reports.

Britain's National Health Services is in talks with the company to deploy 2,000 of the devices in an effort to combat loneliness as the care homes end friends/family visits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's a pilot project for Surrey and a Northern city (possibly Leeds, Manchester or Newcastle), according to the report. It could expand to rolling out 100,000 devices in full (which the NHS would likely get at a discount, with priority access).