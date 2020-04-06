Wells Fargo has initiated coverage of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) at Overweight, calling it a top large-cap pick building its audience for some "time-tested" franchises.

"We think ATVI’s four strategic growth pillars and wholly owned IP are the right recipe for relatively low-risk growth in a frequently unpredictable, hit-driven video game market," the firm says.

Franchises like Call of Duty and Candy Crush have stood the test of time, it says, "reducing new concept failure risk and unproductive R&D spend when keeping existing audiences engaged via live services and an improved cadence of content releases."

The company also has about $7B in resources for acquisitions, it adds.

The firm estimates 2020 EPS at $2.56 (vs. consensus for $2.48) and 2021 EPS at $2.67 (vs. consensus for $2.82).

Its price target of $75 implies 22% upside.