Plunging oil demand and dwindling storage options, not a coordinated supply cut with Saudi Arabia and Russia, will force U.S. producers to voluntarily cut production 30%-35%, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Executive Chairman Harold Hamm tells S&P Global Platts.

Pres. Trump suggested last week that U.S . producers might agree to curtailments to help break the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but "U.S. producers don't need to coordinate between themselves," Hamm says. "That's unnecessary. Each one of them will have his own situation to deal with."

CVR Refining's (NYSE:CVI) 74.5K bbl/day Wynnewood, Okla., refinery notified Continental last week that it needed to cut the volumes it was receiving from the driller's SCOOP wells by ~25%, Hamm says.

"With pipelines, you get notification: 'We can't take any more. Our storage is full.' That's the case all over America," Hamm says.

"Hopefully after this period of sheltering in place that we're going through in the U.S., after that flattening of the curve occurs, demand comes back," Hamm says, while noting that restoring lost production would take much longer than the demand crash.