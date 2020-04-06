ProPetro Holdings (PUMP +15.4% ) gets a lift on news that billionaire Dan Wilks personally took a 10% stake in the company.

One unnamed Wall Street analyst thinks the acquisition could be a signal that Wilks Brothers LLC - which Dan owns along with brother Farris - is eying a deal, Reuters reports.

The share purchase makes Wilks the second largest investor in ProPetro after Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +2.1% ), which owns 16.6M shares.

Wilks Brothers, which already owned hydraulic fracturing firm ProFrac Services, also just acquired recently-bankrupt Carbo Ceramics, providing $15M in debtor-in-possession financing under the deal.