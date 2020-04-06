Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it will conduct a second unmanned test flight of its Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, months after its first attempt was cut short because of a series of software glitches and a problem with the automated timer.

The company says it will repeat the flight in order to complete "all flight test objectives" and fully evaluate Starliner's design.

Boeing had said in its January earnings release that it set aside $410M to pay for a second uncrewed test flight, but it was not clear until today if the company would need to repeat the uncrewed test or if it would move forward with a crewed mission.