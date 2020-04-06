Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has launched its baseline Roku Channel in the UK.

It's available to those with Roku streaming players, Roku TVs NOW TV devices or Sky Q boxes, and it allows free access to more than 10,000 movies, TV episodes and documentaries.

Those include popular British TV series (such as Homes Under the Hammer, Skins, Fifth Gear and Britain's Best Bakery) along with global hits.

The company has more than 40 content partners for the UK channel, including All3Media International, EndemolShine Group, FilmRise, pocket.watch and DRG, plus Hollywood studios such as Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television.