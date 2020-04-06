Brookfield, GIP could team up in bid for Adnoc gas assets - Bloomberg
Apr. 06, 2020 1:53 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)BAMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +8.8%) and Global Infrastructure Partners are among investors in talks to jointly bid for a stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s natural gas pipelines, which could be valued at $15B, Bloomberg reports.
- Italy's Snam, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and a Korean firm are in discussions to join the same consortium, which has been pursuing as much as a 49% stake in the assets, according to the report.
- The group is the only remaining bidder for the stake, which could rank as one of this year's largest infrastructure deals.