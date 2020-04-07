A UPS (NYSE:UPS) worker employed at the company's hub in Kentucky died over the weekend from a COVID-19 infection, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

While other large employers in the area - including GE Appliance, Amazon and Ford - have briefed workers on COVID-19 cases in their facilities, UPS is not disclosing those statistics.

The shipping giant employs roughly 20,000 workers around Louisville - mainly at Worldport, which is central to the U.S. government's effort to expedite medical supplies for healthcare workers.