Are market circuit breakers effective?

  • The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is planning to review its circuit breakers - designed to dampen extreme volatility - after the 15-minute halts were tripped several times over the past month.
  • Stacey Cunningham, president of the exchange, noted that the SPDR S&P 500 Tust ETF, had continued to trade when the out-of-hours futures markets hit their limits, and became a "very good indicator and price discovery mechanism on its own."
  • Changes to the circuit breakers would have to be agreed with rival exchange groups such as NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and CBOE Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE).
