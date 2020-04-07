As early as this week, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to expand its lineup in China by offering a locally built Model 3 sedan with a range of more than 650 kilometers (404 miles) on one charge.

That compares with about 450 kilometers for the current most basic version that starts at 323,800 yuan ($45,800). The variant would start at about 350,000 yuan before rebates, though exact pricing has yet to be decided.

Giga Shanghai recovered from a coronavirus-related shutdown better than many in the industry, and even surpassed the capacity it had before the shutdown, reaching a weekly production of 3,000 cars.