NYSE, SEC discuss easing listing rules
Apr. 07, 2020 3:57 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICEBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor4 Comments
- While the SEC rejected its initial proposal, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is in talks with the regulator again to temporarily ease its listing requirements.
- That would take the strain off companies that may have fallen out of compliance due to the recent market rout.
- Current rules require a share price of more than $1 and an average global market capitalization above $50M for 30 consecutive trading days.
- The last time the exchange temporarily suspended the ongoing listings standards was during the financial crisis in 2009.