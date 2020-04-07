NYSE, SEC discuss easing listing rules

  • While the SEC rejected its initial proposal, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is in talks with the regulator again to temporarily ease its listing requirements.
  • That would take the strain off companies that may have fallen out of compliance due to the recent market rout.
  • Current rules require a share price of more than $1 and an average global market capitalization above $50M for 30 consecutive trading days.
  • The last time the exchange temporarily suspended the ongoing listings standards was during the financial crisis in 2009.
