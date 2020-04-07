British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received oxygen support overnight, but was not put on a ventilator, after being moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, another supporter of the "Vote Leave" campaign, is taking the helm for the time being, in the latest turn in Brexit developments.

Many are now questioning whether the U.K. will be able to meet that deadline of end 2020 to set a free-trade deal with the EU, after which Britain said it would leave the single market with no deal or revert to WTO rules.

FTSE 100 +4% ; Sterling +0.9% to $1.2334.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, GBB, EWUS, DGBP, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR