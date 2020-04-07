Banks stand to lose more than $100M from a loan they made to the chairman of Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), whose share price plunged more than 80% last week after the Chinese coffee chain said much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.

A margin call earlier against Chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu and Chief Executive Jenny Zhiya Qian led to the loss of control of 515,355,752 class B shares and 95,445,000 class A shares.

"In hindsight, Wall Street probably shouldn't have let Luckin Coffee's chairman have more or less unfettered access to half a billion dollars with now-plunging Luckin shares as collateral," tweeted WSJ's Jonathan Cheng.