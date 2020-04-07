"We are now introducing a limit so that messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time," WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB) says in a new blog post.

"We've seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation."

Since last year, users have been able to forward a message to only five individuals or groups at once, down from an earlier limit of 20. The app also labeled any messages that had been forwarded more than five times.