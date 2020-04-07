Japan is finalizing plans for a massive stimulus package worth ¥108T ($990B) - equal to 20% of its economic output - to counter the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

That exceeds 11% of output for the U.S. stimulus package laid out by President Trump and 5% for that of Germany. The Nikkei closed up 2% on the news.

"I think the coronavirus has given a final blow to the economy," said Jun Saito of the Japan Center for Economic Research, reiterating his view that the country was headed for a "very steep recession."

GDP already started to slow down since late 2018, and the impact of Sino-U.S. trade tensions was further exacerbated by a consumption tax rate hike in Oct. 2019. The postponement of the Olympics had also added "further downward pressure."

