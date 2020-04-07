Futures extend rally, ahead by 3%

Stock futures are pointing to another opening jump in early morning trade, up nearly 3% , following a steep rebound in the previous session that saw major U.S. indexes rally more than 7% .

In a press conference Monday, President Trump said there's "tremendous light at the end of the tunnel" with ten different therapeutic agents in active trials amid a slew of coronavirus headlines pointed to a potential stabilization in the U.S.

The Federal Reserve also moved to bolster a new small business lending program by allowing financial institutions to turn those loans over to the U.S. central bank for cash.