IMI Systems, a wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has issued a conditional full cash tender offer to acquire all ordinary shares of Ashot Ashkelon Industries Ltd. at NIS7 per share and for a total consideration of NIS24,779,671 and the offer will remain open through April 26, 2020.

Approximately 15.02% of Ashot's outstanding share capital share are held by the public and the remaining ordinary shares ~84.98% held by IMI.

The price reflects a premium of ~8.95% above the closing price on April 6, 2020.