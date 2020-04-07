CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is collaborating with the U.K.’s Department of Health to provide emergency access to leronlimab, an investigational medicine for COVID-19.

The submission to Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is expected soon to include clinical trial sites in the U.K.

U.K. representatives are coordinating with CytoDyn’s international clinical research organization, Amarex Clinical Research, to prepare the requisite clinical agreements and to prepare for timely delivery of leronlimab.

The FDA has cleared the Company to initiate a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial COVID-19 patients for which enrollment is now underway.