NIO (NYSE:NIO) has delivered 1,533 vehicles. 116.8% M/M growth in March.

Cumulative deliveries of the ES8 and the ES6 reached 3,838 vehicles in Q1, 9.7% higher than the middle point of the delivery guidance for the quarter.

The Company plans to commence deliveries of the all-new ES8 with more than 180 improvements in April 2020.

Steven Feng, chief financial officer of NIO, added, “As the COVID-19 outbreak is largely brought under control in China at this stage, we will continue working closely with our supply chain partners to resume normal productions. Meanwhile, we remain committed to roll out NIO Spaces and integrate online and offline sales channels to further boost our order growth.”