BJ's Restaurants lays off 16K workers

Apr. 07, 2020 7:01 AM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)BJRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) discloses that it continues to experience a material decrease in total sales, as it currently operates a take-out business at all restaurants.
  • BJ's temporarily laid off 16K hourly restaurant employees. The company anticipates gradually recalling those employees when sales begin to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.
  • Additionally, the company will evaluate all restaurants regularly and consider closing certain locations based on their strength of off-premise sales and associated cash flows.
  • On the financial front, BJ's suspended the payment of rent on leases for the month of April and is in discussions with its landlords regarding additional suspensions and/or restructuring of rent during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • BJRI -0.75% premarket to $13.75.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.