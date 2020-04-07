BJ's Restaurants lays off 16K workers
Apr. 07, 2020
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) discloses that it continues to experience a material decrease in total sales, as it currently operates a take-out business at all restaurants.
- BJ's temporarily laid off 16K hourly restaurant employees. The company anticipates gradually recalling those employees when sales begin to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels.
- Additionally, the company will evaluate all restaurants regularly and consider closing certain locations based on their strength of off-premise sales and associated cash flows.
- On the financial front, BJ's suspended the payment of rent on leases for the month of April and is in discussions with its landlords regarding additional suspensions and/or restructuring of rent during the COVID-19 crisis.
- SEC Form 8-K
- BJRI -0.75% premarket to $13.75.