Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) discloses sales increased 7.5% to $1.96B in Q1 vs. 1.89B consensus.

Comparable store sales increased 4.3% during the quarter.

The company says it benefited from strong sales in March as consumers stocked up on core everyday consumable, usable and edible merchandise categories related to the pandemic. The March sales pop offset the decline in cold-weather seasonal categories sales in January and February resulting from generally warmer weather conditions.

TSCO expects EPS of between $0.69 and $0.71 vs. $0.62 consensus.

TSCO +2.32% premarket to $90.00.

