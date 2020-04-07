Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) has appointed Dr. Toni Rinow as Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Wellness Solutions said, "Toni is an extremely accomplished and adaptable problem solver with international experience growing businesses, executing transformational plans, and building high performance teams. Her experience with private equity sponsors has allowed her to take on diverse leadership roles across industries, applying each of her broad capabilities from executive leadership, maximizing operational and production effectiveness, and applying strong business controls. She will be an invaluable asset across our organization as we grow the company and capitalize on our numerous opportunities, all while building value for our shareholders."