D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) closed on 6,677 homes in March, up 6% Y/Y by number and 8% in value to $2.0B.

Net sales orders during the month increased 6% to 6,491 homes and up 5% in value to $1.9B.

March cancellation rate of 24% of gross sales orders increased from 18% in March 2019.

For fiscal Q2, homes closed rose 8% to 14,539 homes and 10% in value to $4.4B, on a preliminary basis; net sales orders rose 20% to 20,087 homes and 22% in value to $6.0B.

Withdraws fiscal 2020 guidance due to uncertainty regarding COVID-19.

Sales order backlog increased 14% to 19,328 homes and 18% in value to $5.9B.

Homebuilding liquidity of $2.0B at March 31, 2020.

DHI releases its full Q2 results on April 28, 2020 before the market opens.