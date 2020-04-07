Continental Resources cuts production, suspends dividend

  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it will cut production for April and May by ~30% and suspend its quarterly dividend until further notice, citing weak fuel demand and the impact of COVID-19.
  • "Global crude oil and product demand is estimated to have been impacted by 30% due to COVID-19. Accordingly, we are reducing our production for April and May 2020 in a similar range," the company says.
  • The company said last month it would cut its full-year capital budget by 55%, which it expected would lower production by ~5%.
  • CLR +4.1% pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.