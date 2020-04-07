Continental Resources cuts production, suspends dividend
Apr. 07, 2020 Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it will cut production for April and May by ~30% and suspend its quarterly dividend until further notice, citing weak fuel demand and the impact of COVID-19.
- "Global crude oil and product demand is estimated to have been impacted by 30% due to COVID-19. Accordingly, we are reducing our production for April and May 2020 in a similar range," the company says.
- The company said last month it would cut its full-year capital budget by 55%, which it expected would lower production by ~5%.
- CLR +4.1% pre-market.