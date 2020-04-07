Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) on a “pre-packaged” plan with its debt holders to recapitalize the business and reduce the cost and size of debt by $500M.

To implement the plan, Quorum Health filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

In addition, the parties to the RSA have agreed and have requested Court authority to pay suppliers in full for goods and services provided before and after filing.

The company has received a commitment for debtor-in-possession financing of $100M and $200M equity commitment, which will be used to pay various costs and reduce debt.