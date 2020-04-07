New COVID-19 initiatives/developments from healthcare companies include Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) expansion of its existing patient support program aimed at helping unemployed U.S. patients who have lost their health insurance coverage due to the pandemic. The company is offering its branded medicines at no charge, including those prescribed via telehealth services. Shares up 2% premarket.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) plans to launch a global clinical trial evaluating low-dose Xpovio (selinexor) in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Canadian unit and Huddol are offering free virtual personal assistance services to families for 30 days via Huddol.com during the pandemic supported by funding from Teva. Afterward, services will be available at a discount. Shares up 3% premarket.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) expects enrollment to be delayed in its clinical trials as well as new site activations. Supply chain unaffected thus far.