Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending by 30% to ~$23B from previous plans for $33B in response to weak commodity prices and demand destruction from the coronavirus.

Exxon also will reduce cash operating expenses by 15%, driven by deliberate actions to increase efficiencies and reduce costs, and includes expected lower energy costs.

The company says it will make the largest share of the capex cuts in the Permian Basin, where short-cycle investments can be more readily adjusted to respond to market conditions, while preserving value over the long term.

Current operations offshore Guyana are not affected, and startup of the second phase of field development remains on target for 2022, but a final investment decision for the Rovuma liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique that was expected later this year will be delayed.

Exxon says it still expects to meet its projected investment of $20B in U.S. Gulf Coast manufacturing facilities and expects to reach its proposed U.S. investment of $50B over five years that was announced in 2018.