Seeking Alpha
U.S. Economy

U.S. is past the peak, economy to reopen shortly - JPMorgan

|About: Liberty All-Star Equity ... (USA)|By: , SA News Editor

via Carl Quintanilla

Sounding more bullish about the outlook than anyone out there, JPMorgan says the U.S. passed its peak in new cases three or four days ago, and expects a limited reopening of the economy in one-to-two weeks.

Noting global stocks down about 35% on average, they are overweight equities. While acknowledging the horrendous near-term economic hit, the team says investors will be focusing on 2021, and even 2022.

As for winners going forward, they note every recession accelerates pre-existing trends - in this case things like working from home and online retail.

Some related ETFs: USA, CRF, SCHX, ZF, VV, FEX, JKD, SFY, EEH, EQL, IWL, GSEW