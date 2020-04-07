via Carl Quintanilla

Sounding more bullish about the outlook than anyone out there, JPMorgan says the U.S. passed its peak in new cases three or four days ago, and expects a limited reopening of the economy in one-to-two weeks.

Noting global stocks down about 35% on average, they are overweight equities. While acknowledging the horrendous near-term economic hit, the team says investors will be focusing on 2021, and even 2022.

As for winners going forward, they note every recession accelerates pre-existing trends - in this case things like working from home and online retail.

