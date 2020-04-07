Forestar sees lot sales slowing due to COVID-19

Apr. 07, 2020 7:34 AM ETForestar Group Inc. (FOR), DHIFOR, DHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) says D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and other homebuilders are slowing their purchases of lots to adjust to lower levels of home sales orders compared with the period leading up to the pandemic.
  • Economic fundamentals remained "solid" in housing and residential lot development markets during most of Forestar's fiscal Q2 revenue, the company said.
  • Reports preliminary fiscal Q2 revenue of $159.1M, up 144% Y/Y; falls short of the $176.2M consensus estimate.
  • Residential lots sold in the quarter of 1,951 jumped 256% Y/Y.
  • Forestar withdraws guidance for both fiscal 2020 and 2021.
  • Ended Q2 with $438.2M of unrestricted cash and $349.0M of available borrowing capacity.
  • Debt at March 31, 2020 totaled $640.1M, with no senior note maturities until fiscal 2024.
  • Forestar is scheduled to release full Q2 results after market close on April 23.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.