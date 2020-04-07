Forestar sees lot sales slowing due to COVID-19
Apr. 07, 2020 Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) says D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and other homebuilders are slowing their purchases of lots to adjust to lower levels of home sales orders compared with the period leading up to the pandemic.
- Economic fundamentals remained "solid" in housing and residential lot development markets during most of Forestar's fiscal Q2 revenue, the company said.
- Reports preliminary fiscal Q2 revenue of $159.1M, up 144% Y/Y; falls short of the $176.2M consensus estimate.
- Residential lots sold in the quarter of 1,951 jumped 256% Y/Y.
- Forestar withdraws guidance for both fiscal 2020 and 2021.
- Ended Q2 with $438.2M of unrestricted cash and $349.0M of available borrowing capacity.
- Debt at March 31, 2020 totaled $640.1M, with no senior note maturities until fiscal 2024.
- Forestar is scheduled to release full Q2 results after market close on April 23.