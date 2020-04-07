Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN).

"We view URBN as better positioned than many retailers given its debt-free balance sheet, industry-leading online presence, small store fleet and unique product offering," notes analyst Lorraine Hutchinson.

Hutchinson now sees F2021 of $0.98 out of URBN and 2022 EPS of $2.08. "Our F2022 estimate is up 5% from F2020 actuals to reflect a weaker wholesale business offset by some recovery in the base business off depressed F2020 margins. This is one of the only companies in our coverage where we model earnings higher in F2022," she notes.

Urban Outfitters is also said to have a rock solid balance sheet (no debt) with 33 weeks of liquidity.

Shares of URBN are inactive in premarket trading.