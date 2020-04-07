SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) names former Jones Energy CEO Carl Giesler Jr. as its new President and CEO.

Giesler was Jones Energy's CEO from summer 2018 through its cash sale earlier this year; previously he served in the same roles at Glacier Oil and Gas and its predecessor company.

Interim CEO John Suter will return to his COO position; he led the company since last December, when Paul McKinney resigned.

SandRidge is withdrawing 2020 guidance, citing the uncertain oil and gas market outlook and the impact of the coronavirus.

The company will substantially further reduce its capital spending 2020, limited to expenses needed for safety or mechanical integrity and for cash flow enhancing "small ball" workovers; salary and additional personnel reductions also are planned.