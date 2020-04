Net earnings of $5.5M, or $0.51 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $3.4M, or $0.32 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Irrigation -4%; Infrastructure +62%.

The backlog of unfilled orders at February 29, 2020 was $104.4M compared with $45.6M at February 28, 2019.

"The business impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain at this time and depends on numerous evolving factors that are difficult to predict," said CEO Tim Hassinger.

LNN -2.1% premarket

FQ2 results