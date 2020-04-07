Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) says it is withdrawing 2020 financial guidance to assess Covid-19's impact on its production and costs.

The company says government orders in Canada and Mexico have shut down two mines, but its three mines in the U.S. - which represented 69% of Hecla's 2019 gold equiv. output - were deemed essential businesses and remain fully operational.

According to preliminary Q1 results, silver production increased 2% to 2.98M oz. while gold production fell 5% to 57,238 oz. from the year-ago quarter.

Hecla's quarter-end cash holdings totaled $215M, with the revolving credit facility drawn at $210M.