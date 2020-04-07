To facilitate lending to small businesses through the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, the Fed will establish a facility to provide term financing backed by PPP loans.

The central bank said it will disclose more details about the facility later this week. It has been working with the Treasury Department on the program.

The banking industry has been urging the Trump administration for a program that would buy loans from the lenders who originate them, allowing the banks to free up balance sheets so they can make more loans.

Banks have been struggling to deal with the surge in demand for the loans after the PPP was launched on Friday.

As of Monday morning, the SBA processed 124,000 loans totaling $36B from more than 2,300 lenders, according to the Treasury; the CARES Act earmarks $349B for the PPP loans.

