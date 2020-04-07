GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) expects Q1 EPADS to be ~$0.10 vs. consensus of $0.11 and expects EPS of ~R$0.25.

EBITDA margin rate is expected to be 44% to 46%.

Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) to be down ~1% Y/Y and unit revenue (RASK) to be in line with 1Q19.

CASK Ex-fuel to decline ~23%; total demand RPK down ~7%; total capacity ~4% and total cpapacity seats ~-3%.

The company is suspending its FY2020 and FY2021 guidance until the operating environment returns to normal.

The company implements tax deferrals and wage cuts of 35% for all employees and 40% for the top 30 executives.

GOL has a solid balance sheet and total liquidity ~R$6B as on March 31, 2020, including R$1.7B of prepaid expenses, maintenance reserves and security deposits.