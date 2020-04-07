Sun Pharma (OTCPK:SMPQY) upgraded to Buy with a price target of 510 rupees (22% upside) at Phillip Securities (SUNP IN).

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) upgraded to Buy with a $59 (25% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 4% premarket.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) downgraded to Neutral with a $40 (6% upside) price target at Goldman. Shares up 1% premarket.

Profound Medical (PRN CN) downgraded to Hold with a C$16.20 (11% upside) price target at Mackie Research Capital. Shares unchanged in U.S. (OTC:PROF) premarket.