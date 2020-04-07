Now, people all across America are turning to us more for the content that comforts them and connects them to the outside world," NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ad sales and partnerships chairman Linda Yaccarino wrote in a blog post.

"At the same time, some marketers across every industry have asked to pause their advertising plans or shift their messages, and they’re looking for ideas, tools, and strategies from their most trusted partners."

"In that same spirit, starting today, you will see MORE content from us, new ad innovations, and therefore LESS commercial time. In addition to more content, we're also providing free resources for marketers."