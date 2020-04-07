Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) places 10K employees in the U.S. on temporary leave due to the manufacturing slowdown around the pandemic. Workers will only be paid until Sunday at which point they will be advised to apply for unemployment benefits.

The 10K workers represent about 50% of Honda's U.S. workforce.

The move affects five assembly factories in Ohio, Alabama and other states.

Honda suspended operation at U.S. plants on March 23. Some plants are scheduled to open again on May 1.